I Hope We All Just Get Sillier: Vir Das On International Emmy Win For 'Best Comedy'

Das won the award for his Netflix stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing' in the best comedy category at a ceremony in New York on Monday night. He tied with the much acclaimed British series 'Derry Girls' for the coveted prize.

"The job is to take the beautiful chosen people of the world and humanise them a little bit by making an idiot out of myself... I hope we all just get sillier and continue to be fools," the actor-comic, who returned home on Wednesday, told PTI in a virtual interview.