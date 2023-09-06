Hydrogen Is Futuristic Fuel; MP Will Become Leading State In Production: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday termed hydrogen as 'futuristic' fuel and said Madhya Pradesh will become the top state in green hydrogen production like it is in the field of agriculture under the BJP rule.

Addressing a public meeting while flagging off Jan Ashirward Yatra in Khandwa, Gadkari congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in view of the state holding the top position in the country in agriculture production for seven times on the trot.