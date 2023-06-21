BQPrimeNationHow India Celebrated International Yoga Day
ADVERTISEMENT

How India Celebrated International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Here's how ministers and well-known personalities celebrated Yoga Day.

21 Jun 2023, 1:33 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others perform yoga on International Yoga Day at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday, 21 June.</p></div>
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others perform yoga on International Yoga Day at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday, 21 June.

On the 9th International Yoga Day, several prominent leaders in India celebrated the event in a unique way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for his maiden State visit, where he will be celebrating International Yoga Day with dignitaries at 5:30 pm IST at the UN headquarters.

In his absence, here's how the rest of India began their morning by celebrating this International day.

President Of India - Droupadi Murmu

President Of India, Droupadi Murmu wished everyone on Twitter and shared photos of how she celebrated International Yoga Day.

Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Of India, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya joined AIIMS Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day where he did all the 'aasanas' in the event organized by the medical institute. He also shared his thoughts about Yoga on Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also attended a yoga event in Jammu & Kashmir where he talked about the importance of Yoga. Manoj Sinha also shared his thoughts on Twitter about the special day.

States of Bihar & Uttar Pradesh organised yoga events on a large scale. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a yoga function in Gorakhpur whereas in Bihar, the main event was organized in Muzzafarpur and Patna. The celebration in Bihar took place in a unique way as people practiced yoga with music.

Here's how other prominent personalities and dignitaries celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Vice President Of India - Jagdeep Dhankhar

Former Vice President of India - M Venkaiah Naidu

Sachin Tendulkar

Chief Minister of Assam - Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rajnath Singh - Defence Minister of India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT