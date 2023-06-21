How India Celebrated International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Here's how ministers and well-known personalities celebrated Yoga Day.
On the 9th International Yoga Day, several prominent leaders in India celebrated the event in a unique way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for his maiden State visit, where he will be celebrating International Yoga Day with dignitaries at 5:30 pm IST at the UN headquarters.
In his absence, here's how the rest of India began their morning by celebrating this International day.
President Of India - Droupadi Murmu
President Of India, Droupadi Murmu wished everyone on Twitter and shared photos of how she celebrated International Yoga Day.
à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2023
à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¯à¥à¤, à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤° à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¯à¥à¤, à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤·à¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¥à¤£ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/Iy4xCQ4igq
Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Health Minister Of India, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya joined AIIMS Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day where he did all the 'aasanas' in the event organized by the medical institute. He also shared his thoughts about Yoga on Twitter.
à¤à¤ #InternationalDayOfYoga2023 à¤à¥ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤®à¥à¤¸ à¤¨à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤°à¤® à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 21, 2023
à¤¯à¥à¤ âà¤µà¤¸à¥à¤§à¥à¤µ à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤®â à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤à¤° à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤£ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/C7Tl9bpbh0
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also attended a yoga event in Jammu & Kashmir where he talked about the importance of Yoga. Manoj Sinha also shared his thoughts on Twitter about the special day.
Greetings to the people on 9th #InternationalYogaDay. Yoga is the best and only way to bring body and mind together for mental and physical fitness. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily routine for stress free and healthy life.— Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) June 21, 2023
States of Bihar & Uttar Pradesh organised yoga events on a large scale. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a yoga function in Gorakhpur whereas in Bihar, the main event was organized in Muzzafarpur and Patna. The celebration in Bihar took place in a unique way as people practiced yoga with music.
à¤à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 21, 2023
à¤à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤§à¤¿ à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤§à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ 'à¤¯à¥à¤' à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/5zmMdW1823
#InternationalYogaDay #à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ #à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯_à¤¯à¥à¤_à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ #à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤£à¥_à¤ªà¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¨à¥¤ â¦@airnewsalertsâ© â¦@AIRNewsHindiâ© @airpatna pic.twitter.com/yo2ZyUQy1G— à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤°, à¤ªà¤à¤¨à¤¾ (@airnews_patna) June 21, 2023
Here's how other prominent personalities and dignitaries celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday.
Vice President Of India - Jagdeep Dhankhar
à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤¨ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ âà¤à¤à¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤°à¥à¥¤"— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2023
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¹à¤² à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¨à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸à¤à¤¾ 11 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤° 2014 à¤à¥ 21 à¤à¥à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤¯à¥à¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/qwtRQbCBHy
Former Vice President of India - M Venkaiah Naidu
Practising Yoga at my Hyderabad residence on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga2023. I appeal to all my countrymen to take up Yoga for a healthy lifestyle & spiritual well-being. pic.twitter.com/jwrl7IepDN— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 21, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar
Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2023
Which is your favourite Yoga asana?#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/xcC5LBPrqH
Chief Minister of Assam - Himanta Biswa Sarma
HCM Dr @himantabiswa took part in International Yoga Day Celebrations at Dhubri. @keshab_mahanta @BimalBorah119#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/hpRDmxg1XK— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) June 21, 2023
Rajnath Singh - Defence Minister of India
Sharing pictures from #InternationalDayofYoga at Kochi. pic.twitter.com/eSJO9DjAcM— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2023