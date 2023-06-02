How Climate Scientists Predict India’s All-Important Monsoon Rains

The agency has also expanded its collection of on-the-ground data, using manned and automatic weather stations, aircraft, ships, Doppler radars, weather balloons, ocean buoys and satellites to gather information on atmospheric temperature, pressure, humidity, wind speed and direction and sea surface temperatures. The data is fed into a supercomputer housed in the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, which spits out the first long-range monsoon forecast in April for the Monsoon Mission Model and updates that prediction at the end of May. The outlook is then revised every month.

“Dynamic models are simplified representations of some real-world entity, in equations or computer code,” said Suryachandra Rao, the Monsoon Mission’s associate mission director at IITM. “Their main purpose is to mimic some essential features of the study system, in this case, the Earth system.”

They are called “dynamic” because they describe how changes will occur as they read real-time observations that are constantly changing. All that input is used to predict how the monsoon will shift and change as it approaches India’s shores. Predicting weather events with a high level of accuracy has become increasingly important in India, one of the most vulnerable nations to climate change. It allows the country to better prepare — from issuing early heat and rain warnings to coordinating power supplies to guiding farmers on how to protect their crops.

Last year, India suffered its hottest March in more than a century, scorching the grain harvest and forcing the government to curb exports. Below-normal rain often prompts the government to start work on drought-relief measures and take steps to prevent a spike in food prices. Stronger showers give the central bank room to cut rates.