9 Hottest Cities In India on June 23: Skymet

1. Ganganagar, Rajasthan - Ganganagar in Rajasthan is the hottest city in India today. The city is experiencing blistering heat of 43.3 degrees celsius.

2. Churu, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan, Churu is also in the list of hottest cities in India. The city is experiencing scorching heat of 41.7 degrees celsius.

3. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing another hot day with the temperature of 40.9 degrees celsius.

4. Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh - Another hottest day for the city in Madhya Pradesh. Sidhi is experiencing the hottest day with the temperature of 40.8 degrees celsius.

5. Amritsar, Punjab - This city in Punjab is experiencing one of it's hottest day. The temperature in Amritsar is 40.7 degree celsius today.

6. Gaya, Bihar - The city in Bihar is experiencing the heat of 40.4 degree celsius today.

7. Patna, Bihar - Another city in Bihar is experiencing the heat of 40.4 degree celsius making it one of the hottest day for Bihar.

8. Bikaner, Rajasthan - The third city in Rajasthan Bikaner is experiencing another hot day with a temperature of 40.0 degree celsius.

9. Dehri, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan is experiencing another hot day with a temperature of 40.0 degree celsius.