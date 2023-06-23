9 Hottest Cities In India on June 23: Skymet
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest city in India as of June 23.
As Moonsoon starts advancing towards parts of Central and East India, there are cities and states in India that are experiencing heatwaves and hot weather.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India as of June 23.
Ganganagar in Rajasthan is currently the hottest place in India with a temperature of 43.3 degrees celsius.
Top Hottest Places In India
1. Ganganagar, Rajasthan - Ganganagar in Rajasthan is the hottest city in India today. The city is experiencing blistering heat of 43.3 degrees celsius.
2. Churu, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan, Churu is also in the list of hottest cities in India. The city is experiencing scorching heat of 41.7 degrees celsius.
3. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing another hot day with the temperature of 40.9 degrees celsius.
4. Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh - Another hottest day for the city in Madhya Pradesh. Sidhi is experiencing the hottest day with the temperature of 40.8 degrees celsius.
5. Amritsar, Punjab - This city in Punjab is experiencing one of it's hottest day. The temperature in Amritsar is 40.7 degree celsius today.
6. Gaya, Bihar - The city in Bihar is experiencing the heat of 40.4 degree celsius today.
7. Patna, Bihar - Another city in Bihar is experiencing the heat of 40.4 degree celsius making it one of the hottest day for Bihar.
8. Bikaner, Rajasthan - The third city in Rajasthan Bikaner is experiencing another hot day with a temperature of 40.0 degree celsius.
9. Dehri, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan is experiencing another hot day with a temperature of 40.0 degree celsius.
Southwest Monsoon Tracker
As per the latest press release by India Meteorological Department, Southwest Monsoon has started further advanced further into parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar on June 22.
IMD also provided an update on the conditions are favorable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon. It stated that the following regions can start expecting Monsoon rains in the next 2-3 days.
South Peninsular India
Odisha
West Bengal
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Madhya Pradesh