Hopes Of Sealing India-UK Trade Deal This Month May Be Fading: Report

“I held warm and productive discussions with Prime Minister Modi on strengthening our relationship in defence, technology and a free trade deal between our nations,” he told the House of Commons in his update following the visit.

Speculation around his second visit to the country close on the heels of the first one has been rife for weeks, with Indian officials indicating that the prospect of such a trip was quite high. However, with general elections expected in both countries next year, the window for an FTA sign off seems to be shrinking.

Answering queries last month from the Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee, which scrutinises the work of her department, UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch had admitted that both sides were “very close” to an agreement but media speculation around the UK PM's return visit to sign off on it on the margins of the World Cup were “very optimistic briefing for newspapers”.