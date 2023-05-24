Historic ‘Sengol’ To Be Installed in New Parliament Building; Know All About The Sceptre From Tamil Nadu

“The historic incident is from August 14, 1947. It is called Sengol in Tamil, the meaning of this word is full of wealth. There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. When PM Modi got information about this, a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen," the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah emphasised that the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now. He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.

"Sengol represents the same sentiment that Jawaharlal Nehru experienced on August 14, 1947," Shah said.