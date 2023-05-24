Historic ‘Sengol’ To Be Installed in New Parliament Building; Know All About The Sceptre From Tamil Nadu
The Sengol was first given to Lord Mountbatten by Dharmic priests, who were flown in specially from Tamil Nadu.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that a historic sceptre, ‘Sengol’, will be placed inside the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.
PM Modi will also honour around 60,000 workers who built new Parliament building in record time, Shah said.
“The historic incident is from August 14, 1947. It is called Sengol in Tamil, the meaning of this word is full of wealth. There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. When PM Modi got information about this, a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen," the Home Minister said.
Amit Shah emphasised that the purpose of the installation was clear then and even now. He said that the transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs.
"Sengol represents the same sentiment that Jawaharlal Nehru experienced on August 14, 1947," Shah said.
Sengol holds a great significance in India's history...watch when and how it meant a holy transfer of power from Britishers to the people of our country!— BJP (@BJP4India) May 24, 2023
Fetch the full video hereðð»https://t.co/C0qzwnbjIM pic.twitter.com/jOxU9xVKK8
What Is The 'Sengol'?
The 'Sengol' was of immense significance during the Chola period in the coronation ceremonies of kings. The 'Sengol' is a sceptre from Tamil Nadu that was regarded as a ceremonial spear or flagstaff. It is adorned with exquisite carvings and intricate decorations.
The 'Sengol' is a sacred emblem of authority that represented the transfer of power from one ruler to the next, embodying the Chola dynasty's power, legitimacy, and sovereignty.
The Chola dynasty was renowned for its remarkable contributions to architecture, arts, literature, and cultural patronage. The 'Sengol emerged as an iconic symbol during this era, becoming synonymous with the reign of the Chola kings.
In modern times, the 'Sengol' continues to be hel'd in high regard, carrying profound cultural importance. It is revered as a symbol of heritage and tradition, and it plays an integral role in various cultural events, festivals, and significant ceremonies. By incorporating the Sengol, these occasions pay homage to the rich history and legacy of Tamil culture.
There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. This Sengol became a symbol of the transfer of power. When PM Modi got information about this, a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be putâ¦ pic.twitter.com/UyUG6YjeIa— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023
The 'Sengol' received by Pt Nehru in 1947 was 5 feet in length. It was gold-plated. At the top of the 'Sengol' is the carving of Nandi, Lord Siva’s sacred bull, with its unyielding gaze.
'Sengol' And India's Independence
According to the information on the 'Sengol' website launched by Amit Shah, on the night of August 14, 1947, when India got freedom, there was a sacred 'Sengol', prepared and handed to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru by a Tamil Adheenam (Dharmic Math), that symbolised transfer of power from the British to India.
The 'Sengol' was first given to Lord Mountbatten by Dharmic priest, who were flown in specially from Tamil Nadu. They took it back from him, and purified the 'Sengol' with ganga jal. Then they took it in a procession to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and handed it to him. They sang the sacred song “Kolaru Padhigam”, scripted by the 7th-century Tamil saint Thirugnanasambandar, to mitigate ill effects. Nehru accepted the 'Sengol' sanctified by the high priests. The “order” to rule India was thus received, and suitably blessed.
Who Initiated The 'Sengol' Event?
As per the website, Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy, asked Pt Jawaharlal Nehru if there was a particular event to be followed to signify transfer of power, as per Indic civilizational norms. Nehru consulted the erudite freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji). The latter was from Tamilnadu.
Rajaji suggested that the newly formed nation should follow the tradition of the Chola kings, where the passing of the 'Sengol' was the sacred symbol of the transfer of power. Rajaji organised for the 'Sengol' to be prepared under auspices of the ancient Adheenam (or Math) at Thiruvavaduthurai.