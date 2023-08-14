Himachal Pradesh: 16 Killed In Shimla Landslides, Solan Cloudburst

At least 16 people were killed in two landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

According to officials, many more people are feared trapped.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.