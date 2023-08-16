Himachal Pradesh Rains: Death Toll Climbs To 71

The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. “We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind. It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge,” he said.

According to the state emergency operation centre, in total 214 people have died in the rain-related incidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 while 38 are still missing.