Highest Rainfall Recorded In India Today: Check If Your City Is Among The Most Wettest On July 12

1. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya - This high-altitude town that is known for its living root bridges recorded the highest rainfall today of 256 mm making it the wettest place in India today.

2. Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh - Situated in the eastern foothills of the Himalayas, this small town in Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest rainfall of 106 mm making it the 2nd wettest city in India.

3. Jalpaiguri, West Bengal - The famous city of picturesque landscapes recorded one of the highest rainfall today of 100 mm making it the 3rd wettest city in India.

4. Yavatmal, Maharashtra - Situated in Maharashtra, Yavatmal is one of the beautiful places in India that recorded 88 mm of rainfall today making it the 4th wettest city in India.

5. Cooch Behar, West Bengal - Another beautiful place in West Bengal that recorded the highest rainfall of 82 mm making it the 5th wettest city in India.

6. Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh - One of the famous towns in Madhya pradesh recorded 68 mm of rainfall today making it the 6th wettest city in India.

7. Akola, Maharashtra - Another place in Maharashtra that recorded the highest rainfall of 61 mm today making it the 7th wettest city in India.

8. Umaria, Madhya Pradesh - Another city in Madhya Pradesh that experienced the highest rainfall of 54 mm today making it the 8th wettest city in India.

9. Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - The beautiful city in India experienced the highest rainfall of 50 mm today making it the 9th wettest city in India.