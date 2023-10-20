High Court 'Appalled' Over Mahua Moitra Counsel Contacting Dehadrai To Take Back CBI Complaint

“I am really appalled. You are a person who is expected to maintain the highest professional standard. If you have been in contact with defendant no. 2 (advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai)…” Justice Sachin Datta told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was representing Moitra in the suit she has filed for permanent injunction and damages against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Dehadrai and a battery of media organisations.

The public expression of displeasure by the judge prompted Sankaranarayanan to withdraw himself from the case.

Moitra, one of the most vocal members of the Lok Sabha and a strong critic of the Modi government, is in the eye of a raging political firestorm over allegations by Dubey that she took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and his group.

The court was informed by Dehadrai, who appeared in person, that he was contacted by Sankaranarayanan over the phone on Thursday for withdrawing his complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader over the alleged bribe she accepted from Hiranandani.

Moitra has filed a plea seeking to restrain Nishikant Dubey, Dehadrai, several social media platforms and media houses from posting or circulating any alleged fake and defamatory content against her.