Here Are The Winners From The National Finals Of RBI's All-India Quiz On Financial Literacy 2023
The RBI conducted an All-India Quiz on Financial Literacy for students of government and municipal schools across the country.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday conducted an unique initiative to spread financial literacy for children. The RBI conducted an All-India Quiz on Financial Literacy for students of classes VIII, IX and X of government and municipal schools across the country.
The multi-level quiz was initiated at the block levels in all States and Union Territories. The winning teams competed at district and state levels and winners of the State-level competitions participated in six zonal rounds held at Chandigarh, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati on different dates.
Winners Of The All-India Quiz On Financial Literacy 2023
The national finals of the quiz were held today, September 14 at Mumbai. The winners of the zonal rounds participated in the finals. Aman Gupta and Utkarsh Sudhakar from Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, New Delhi emerged as the winners.
Rohit Jain, Executive Director and Neeraj Nigam, Executive Director felicitated the winners and participating teams. The quiz witnessed the participation of 1,03,388 students from 51,694 schools across the country. It generated enthusiasm amongst the students from Government and Municipal schools in the area of financial literacy and awareness.
All-India Quiz on Financial Literacy 2023 National Finals
National Champions: Team New Delhi with 113 points.
2nd Place: Team Madhya Pradesh with 102 points.
3rd Place: Team Tamil Nadu with 63 points.
4th Place: Team Haryana with 43 points.
5th Place: Team Assam with 38 points.
6th Place: Team Bihar with 30 points.
All-India Quiz on Financial Literacy Zonal Winners List
The zonal winners of the All-India Quiz on Financial Literacy were:
Amit and Bharat from Team Haryana (Winner of Chandigarh Zonal Round).
S Akash and G Ramapriya from Tamil Nadu (Winner of Hyderabad -Zonal Round).
Utkarsh Sudhakar and Aman Gupta from New Delhi (Winner of New Delhi Zonal Round).
Abhishek Pathak and Mohit Rathore from Madhya Pradesh (Winner of Mumbai Zonal Round).
Aditya Kumar and Ananya Kumari from Bihar (Winner of Kolkata Zonal Round).
Tanushree Debnath and Uday Sankar Karmakar from Assam (Winner of Guwahati Zonal Round).
RBI has conducted a live streaming of the national finals of the All-India Quiz on Financial Literacy which was made available on its official YouTube Channel. Tap on the link below to watch the repeat of the national finals.