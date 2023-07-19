BQPrimeNationHere Are The Top Wettest Places In India On July 19, According To Skymet
Here Are The Top Wettest Places In India On July 19, According To Skymet

Matheran received 343 mm of rainfall, making it the rainiest place in India.

19 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Private weather forecaster Skymet on Wednesday said that Matheran hill station in Maharashtra received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Mahabaleshwar, another hill station in Maharashtra is second on the list with 276 mm rainfall.

Take a look at the other places mentioned by Skymet.

List Of Wettest Places In India

1. Matheran, Maharashtra - 343 mm

2. Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra - 276 mm

3. Chandrapur, Maharashtra - 242 mm

4. Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir - 109 mm

5. Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh - 106 mm

6. Panjim, Goa - 104 mm

7. Colaba, Maharashtra - 98 mm

8. Harnai, Maharashtra - 92 mm

9. Adilabad, Telangana - 70 mm

According to IMD, extremely heavy rainfall was observed from 0830 hours IST to 1730 hours IST of July 18 at isolated places over Vidarbha.

Very heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch.

Following are significant Weather features according to the weather agency:

  • A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal Odisha and extends up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

  • A cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh & another cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

  • The shear zone runs roughly along Lat. 18° N between 4.5 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Precautions To Stay Safe During The Rains

Here is a list of ‘Do’s and ‘Don’t’s to stay safe this monsoon

  • Drink clean and boiled water.

  • Remove stagnant water in & around the house.

  • Avoid eating street food.

  • Wash your hands regularly with soap & water.

  • Avoid getting wet in the rain too often.

  • Wash fruits and vegetables regularly

  • Eat immunity-boosting fruits

  • Use insect repellents and prevent mosquitoes

