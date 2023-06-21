Here Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 21, Check If Your City Features In This List

Due to delay in Southwest Monsoon in India, most parts of the country is witnessing some extended spells of hot and humid climate.

IMD also has been issung regular Heatwave warnings in the month of June for many places across the country.

With these prevelant conditions, private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India on June 21.

Ganganagar in Rajasthan is currently the hottest place in India with a temperature recorded of 43.9 degrees celsius.