Here Are The Hottest Cities In India On June 21, Check If Your City Features In This List
Many cities in India are recording maximum temperatures of beyond 40° Celsius.
Due to delay in Southwest Monsoon in India, most parts of the country is witnessing some extended spells of hot and humid climate.
IMD also has been issung regular Heatwave warnings in the month of June for many places across the country.
With these prevelant conditions, private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India on June 21.
Ganganagar in Rajasthan is currently the hottest place in India with a temperature recorded of 43.9 degrees celsius.
List Of Top 9 Hottest Places In India
1. Ganganagar - The northernmost city of the Indian state of Rajasthan is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius.
2. Prayagraj - Formerly known as Allahabad, this city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, making it the 2nd hottest city in India.
3. Bilaspur - The city in Chhattisgarh is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, making it the 3rd hottest city in India.
4. Narsinghpur - The city in Madhya Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 43.0 degrees Celsius, making it the 4th hottest city in India.
5. Sidhi - The city in Madhya Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, making it the 5th hottest city in India.
6. Chandrapur - The city in Maharashtra is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, making it the 6th hottest city in India.
7. Adilabad - The city in Telangana is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, making it the 7th hottest city in India.
8. Rajnandgaon - The city in Chhattisgarh is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, making it the 8th hottest city in India.
9. Varanasi - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat with a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, making it the 9th hottest city in India.
How To Save Yourself From The Heatwave?
Heatwaves can be dangerous and even life-threatening, so to protect yourself from these harsh climate conditions, it is important to take these precautionary measures.
Stay indoors in a cool environment.
Avoid direct exposure to the sun during the day, especially between 12 pm to 3 pm.
Wear lightweight, light-coloured, cotton clothes and avoid black-coloured clothing which absorb heat.
Do carry an umbrella or a hat for protecting yourself during this period.
Drink enough water to stay hydrated. Use homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk and ORS for keeping yourself hydrated.