BQPrimeNationHere Are The 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On September 24
ADVERTISEMENT

Here Are The 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On September 24

Prime Minister Modi will flag off these nine new Vande Bharat Express trains virtually from Delhi.

22 Sep 2023, 2:34 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Here Are The 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On September 24

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most likely flag off a record nine Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24. These nine Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains will cover major parts of India. PM Modi will inaugurate these routes via video-conferencing from New Delhi.

The last time new routes of Vande Bharat trains were announced was on July 7, when PM Modi inaugurated the following two new Vande Bharat trains via video-conferencing.

  • Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express

  • Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

This record will surpass the June 27 record five Vande Bharat Express trains were inaugurated on the same day. 

Another milestone that the Vande Bharat Express project will achieve is the operation of the new orange-grey trains after its successful trial test run which was conducted in August 2023.

The Indian Railways Ministry has been sharing visuals of the possible new routes of Vande Bharat trains on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) asking netizens to guess the route.

Here are the details of the routes on which these new Vande Bharat Express will ply.

Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Trains (Tentative)

  • Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express (Odisha)

  • Jaipur - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express (Rajasthan)

  • Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (Kerala)

  • Jamnagar - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (Gujarat)

  • Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express (Tamil Nadu)

  • Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express (Bihar & West Bengal)

  • Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Telangana & Karnataka)

  • Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express (Jharkhand & West Bengal)

  • Vijayawada - Chennai Vande Bharat Express (Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu)

State-wise New Vande Bharat Express Trains

Odisha: The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will be the second for the state after the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Rajasthan: With the addition of the Jaipur-Udaipur, Rajasthan will have a total of three Vande Bharat trains operational in the state. Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express were the earlier two.

Kerala: The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (via Alappuzha) will be Kerala's second after the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (via Kottayam)

Gujarat: The Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will be the state's third after the Mumbai-Gandhinagar and Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express trains.

Tamil Nadu: The Chennai-Tirunelveli & Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will be the state's third and fourth after the Chennai-Mysuru and Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express trains.

West Bengal: The Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be the state's third and fourth after the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express trains.

Bihar: The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be the state's second after the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express.

Till date, 25 Vande Bharat trains are operational in India, with the highest in the Northern Zone.

  • Northern Railway: 4

  • Southern Railway: 3

  • Central Railway: 3

  • Western Railway: 2

  • West Central Railway: 2

  • North Western Railway: 2

  • South East Central Railway: 1

  • Eastern Railway: 1

  • East Coast Railway: 1

  • South Central Railway: 1

  • South Eastern Railway: 1

  • Northeast Frontier Railway: 1

  • East Central Railway: 1

  • South Western Railway: 1

  • North Eastern Railway: 1

Here are some short clips shared by Indian Railways depicting the arrival of new routes for the Vande Bharat Express across the nation.

Watch: Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Jamnagar - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Jaipur - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Vijayawada - Chennai Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Watch: Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Orange Grey Vande Bharat Express

Out of the nine routes on which the new Vande Bharat trains will be inaugurated, the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route will see the launch of the new Orange-Grey livery Vande Bharat Express.

After the highly successful operations of the white-blue Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways had decided to give this train a fresh makeover. A new livery was introduced which was a mix of orange and grey colors. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said that the new colour of the 28th rake of the indigenous train is "inspired by Indian Tricolour".

A blue-white color Vande Bharat Express is already operational on this same route but because of the highest passenger occupancy amongst all the Vande Bharat Express routes the railways have decided to introduce the new orange-grey train on this same route.

What Are The Features Of Orange And Grey Coloured Vande Bharat Express?

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who had visited the ICF factory to inspect the semi-high-speed train mentioned that 25 new improvements have been made in the orange-grey version of Vande Bharat Express.

The new Orange and Grey colored Vande Bharat Express will have the following features:

  • Better cushion for seats.

  • Extended footrest in the Executive Chair Cars.

  • Wash Basin with increased depth.

  • Increase in seat declining angle.

  • Better lighting in toilets.

  • Reading lamp touch will be changed from resistive touch to capacitive touch.

  • Better roller blind fabric.

  • Anti-climbing device for improved safety.

  • Better accessibility to mobile-charging points.

  • Provision of fixing points for wheelchairs used by Divyangjan passengers in the driving trailer coaches.

Watch: Orange Grey New Shade Of Vande Bharat Express

video
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT