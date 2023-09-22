Here Are The 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On September 24

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most likely flag off a record nine Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24. These nine Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains will cover major parts of India. PM Modi will inaugurate these routes via video-conferencing from New Delhi.

The last time new routes of Vande Bharat trains were announced was on July 7, when PM Modi inaugurated the following two new Vande Bharat trains via video-conferencing.

Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

This record will surpass the June 27 record five Vande Bharat Express trains were inaugurated on the same day.

Another milestone that the Vande Bharat Express project will achieve is the operation of the new orange-grey trains after its successful trial test run which was conducted in August 2023.

The Indian Railways Ministry has been sharing visuals of the possible new routes of Vande Bharat trains on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) asking netizens to guess the route.

Here are the details of the routes on which these new Vande Bharat Express will ply.