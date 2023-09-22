Here Are The 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On September 24
Prime Minister Modi will flag off these nine new Vande Bharat Express trains virtually from Delhi.
Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will most likely flag off a record nine Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24. These nine Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains will cover major parts of India. PM Modi will inaugurate these routes via video-conferencing from New Delhi.
The last time new routes of Vande Bharat trains were announced was on July 7, when PM Modi inaugurated the following two new Vande Bharat trains via video-conferencing.
Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express
This record will surpass the June 27 record five Vande Bharat Express trains were inaugurated on the same day.
Another milestone that the Vande Bharat Express project will achieve is the operation of the new orange-grey trains after its successful trial test run which was conducted in August 2023.
The Indian Railways Ministry has been sharing visuals of the possible new routes of Vande Bharat trains on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) asking netizens to guess the route.
Here are the details of the routes on which these new Vande Bharat Express will ply.
Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Trains (Tentative)
Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express (Odisha)
Jaipur - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express (Rajasthan)
Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (Kerala)
Jamnagar - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (Gujarat)
Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express (Tamil Nadu)
Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express (Bihar & West Bengal)
Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Telangana & Karnataka)
Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express (Jharkhand & West Bengal)
Vijayawada - Chennai Vande Bharat Express (Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu)
State-wise New Vande Bharat Express Trains
Odisha: The Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express will be the second for the state after the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.
Rajasthan: With the addition of the Jaipur-Udaipur, Rajasthan will have a total of three Vande Bharat trains operational in the state. Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express were the earlier two.
Kerala: The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (via Alappuzha) will be Kerala's second after the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (via Kottayam)
Gujarat: The Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express will be the state's third after the Mumbai-Gandhinagar and Sabarmati-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express trains.
Tamil Nadu: The Chennai-Tirunelveli & Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat Express will be the state's third and fourth after the Chennai-Mysuru and Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express trains.
West Bengal: The Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be the state's third and fourth after the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express trains.
Bihar: The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be the state's second after the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express.
Till date, 25 Vande Bharat trains are operational in India, with the highest in the Northern Zone.
Northern Railway: 4
Southern Railway: 3
Central Railway: 3
Western Railway: 2
West Central Railway: 2
North Western Railway: 2
South East Central Railway: 1
Eastern Railway: 1
East Coast Railway: 1
South Central Railway: 1
South Eastern Railway: 1
Northeast Frontier Railway: 1
East Central Railway: 1
South Western Railway: 1
North Eastern Railway: 1
Here are some short clips shared by Indian Railways depicting the arrival of new routes for the Vande Bharat Express across the nation.
Watch: Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express
Get ready for a thrilling ride as another #VandeBharat Express train is coming soon to Tamil Nadu.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 22, 2023
Can you guess the route?
Hint: it starts from #Tirunelveli pic.twitter.com/y8lOzAGRsw
Watch: Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
The soon-to-come #VandeBharat Express train is all set to enhance connectivity in the state of Jharkhand and West Bengal.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 22, 2023
Can you guess the route?
Hint: It starts from #Ranchi pic.twitter.com/BzgzRTYKak
Watch: Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express
Brace yourself for the upcoming #VandeBharat Express train for the state of Kerala.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 21, 2023
Can you guess the route?
Hint: it starts from #Kasaragod pic.twitter.com/EZA2ucuLzY
Watch: Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express
A new #VandeBharat Express is ready to expedite Rail travel for the state of Odisha, teeming with pilgrimage.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 21, 2023
Can you guess the route?
Hint: it starts from #Rourkela pic.twitter.com/AuVoQzo8EM
Watch: Jamnagar - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express
A new #VandeBharat Express is all set to add to the glimmer of the state of Gujarat.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 21, 2023
Can you guess the route?
Hint: it starts from #Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/Ti5DPBY2Gh
Watch: Jaipur - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express
The cultural abundance of Rajasthan will get fast-paced connectivity as the state welcomes a new #VandeBharat Express.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 20, 2023
Can you guess the route?
Hint: it starts from #Udaipur pic.twitter.com/ZRc6uZdSCn
Watch: Vijayawada - Chennai Vande Bharat Express
New #VandeBharat Express is set to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu...— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) September 22, 2023
Can you Guess the route ? pic.twitter.com/Y06hvpdtQA
Watch: Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥ #VandeBharatExpress ð à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¤ !#VandeBharat #Patna pic.twitter.com/RgzQeD9Shu— East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) September 22, 2023
Watch: Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
New #VandeBharat Express is set to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu...— South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) September 22, 2023
Can you Guess the route ? pic.twitter.com/Y06hvpdtQA
Orange Grey Vande Bharat Express
Out of the nine routes on which the new Vande Bharat trains will be inaugurated, the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route will see the launch of the new Orange-Grey livery Vande Bharat Express.
After the highly successful operations of the white-blue Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways had decided to give this train a fresh makeover. A new livery was introduced which was a mix of orange and grey colors. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said that the new colour of the 28th rake of the indigenous train is "inspired by Indian Tricolour".
A blue-white color Vande Bharat Express is already operational on this same route but because of the highest passenger occupancy amongst all the Vande Bharat Express routes the railways have decided to introduce the new orange-grey train on this same route.
What Are The Features Of Orange And Grey Coloured Vande Bharat Express?
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who had visited the ICF factory to inspect the semi-high-speed train mentioned that 25 new improvements have been made in the orange-grey version of Vande Bharat Express.
The new Orange and Grey colored Vande Bharat Express will have the following features:
Better cushion for seats.
Extended footrest in the Executive Chair Cars.
Wash Basin with increased depth.
Increase in seat declining angle.
Better lighting in toilets.
Reading lamp touch will be changed from resistive touch to capacitive touch.
Better roller blind fabric.
Anti-climbing device for improved safety.
Better accessibility to mobile-charging points.
Provision of fixing points for wheelchairs used by Divyangjan passengers in the driving trailer coaches.