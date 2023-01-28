Help India Find Alternatives To Russian Military Equipment, Says Biden Admin

Ahead of her India visit for "foreign-office consultations", Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has told lawmakers that the U.S. needs to help India find alternatives to Russian military equipment and that is part of the "job we have to do".

Nuland is travelling to India as part of a four-nation trip including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Qatar from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

"I think they (India) find themselves after 60 years of entanglement having to find alternatives, and that's part of the job we have to do, is help them with alternatives," Nuland told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a Congressional hearing on Russia.

She was responding to a question from Senator Jeff Merkley when she told lawmakers that she is travelling to India.

"I'm glad to hear that you're going to India. I would think that after the performance of Russian weapons on the battlefield has been demonstrated, they might be somewhat less interested," Merkley said.

India has faced flak from U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, for choosing to abstain from a UN vote to rebuke Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. officials have also expressed concern over India's purchase of the S-400 missile systems by Russia.

"On my last trip to India, that was one of the first things we said, look at how these weapons perform on the battlefield," Nuland said in response.