Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Helicopter Ticket Booking For Journey Between May 28 To June 15 Begins; Details Here

The portals of the Kedarnath shrine opened after a winter break last month. To reach the temple situated at a height of over 11,000 feet above sea level, pilgrims can book a helicopter service for a smoother journey.

Booking of helicopter tickets opened on Tuesday, May 23 at 12:00 noon for the journey dates from May 28 to June 15.

Ticket booking for the journey dates beyond June 15 2023 will be informed later, according to the message on IRCTC HeliYatra website. This is the only website providing online helicopter ticket booking to Kedarnath Dham.