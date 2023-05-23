Kedarnath Yatra 2023: Helicopter Ticket Booking For Journey Between May 28 To June 15 Begins; Details Here
The portals of the Kedarnath shrine opened after a winter break last month. To reach the temple situated at a height of over 11,000 feet above sea level, pilgrims can book a helicopter service for a smoother journey.
Booking of helicopter tickets opened on Tuesday, May 23 at 12:00 noon for the journey dates from May 28 to June 15.
Ticket booking for the journey dates beyond June 15 2023 will be informed later, according to the message on IRCTC HeliYatra website. This is the only website providing online helicopter ticket booking to Kedarnath Dham.
How To Book Helicopter Tickets Online For Kedarnath Dham?
To book a helicopter service online for the Char Dham Yatra, it is mandatory to register on the Uttarakhand Govt. portal. This year, the registration process has been made mandatory for all tourists for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Here's how you can book your tickets online.
Register for your Char Dham Yatra on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in
Create an account for Heliyatra on -heliyatra.irctc.co.in to check seat availability using a Registration Number or Group ID
Choose the departure slot that you wish and complete your booking with the online payment mode of your choice.
Carry the IRCTC Heliyatra ticket to the assigned Helipad location and begin your Kedarnath Yatra.
Kedarnath Helicopter Service Ticket Price
Helicopter Yatra To Kedarnath Dham: Instructions For Tourists
To sign up or create an account, you need to validate your email ID and mobile number by entering the One-Time Password (OTP) on heliyatra.irctc.co.in. Your User ID or Booker ID will be your registered mobile number, and you will need to create a password for your account. Once you've done that, you can log in to heliyatra.irctc.co.in to book your Helicopter ticket online.
If you want to book tickets for multiple pilgrims, enter the Group ID. If you are booking a helicopter service for a single person, enter the Unique Registration Number.
Each User/Booker ID can book a maximum of two helicopter tickets with up to 6 passengers per ticket, allowing a maximum of 12 passengers in a group. This means a single User/Booker can book for a group of maximum of 12 passengers using 2 tickets with one User ID/Booker ID.
If you need to book tickets for a group with more than 12 passengers, you will have to sign up with another User ID/Booker ID on heliyatra.irctc.co.in if it's already available. Otherwise, you will need to create a new user ID/Booker ID specifically for booking tickets for a group with more than 12 passengers.
Please note that Helicopter bookings are only allowed within a specific time frame, based on the tour date of Kedarnath Dham provided in your Char Dham Yatra Registration.