Orange Alert With Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For These States In India
IMD in its latest weather forecast has issued heavy rainfall alerts for the next 3-4 days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release on September 21 mentioned that many states in India might witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days.
IMD also put the following states on 'Orange' alert with the prediction of very heavy rainfall activity being likely in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on 21 September and over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 & 22 September and over Northeast India from 21 to 23 September.
The press release further stated that "Reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and adjoining west-central India during the next 5 days. However, the conditions for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon rainfall from parts of West Rajasthan is likely to develop towards the end of the forecast period."
The weather department also mentioned that there is a chance of lightning and thunderstorms over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhatisgarh from 21 to 22 September.
Here is the rainfall update for the rest of the country
East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from 21 to 24 September, over Bihar from 21 to 23 September, over Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on 21 & 22 September and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from 23 to 25 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from 21 to 23 September, over Odisha, Jharkhand on 21 September and over Bihar on 21 & 22 September.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 September.
Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur from 21 to 24 September.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 21 September.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh from 21 to 23 September, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 21 & 22 September.
Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on 21 September.
South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu on the 21 & 22 September, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 21 September.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand on 21 September and East Uttar Pradesh on 21 & 22 September.
West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Konkan on 21, 24 & 25 September, over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on 21 & 22 September.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.