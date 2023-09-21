Orange Alert With Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For These States In India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest press release on September 21 mentioned that many states in India might witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days.

IMD also put the following states on 'Orange' alert with the prediction of very heavy rainfall activity being likely in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on 21 September and over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on 21 & 22 September and over Northeast India from 21 to 23 September.

The press release further stated that "Reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest and adjoining west-central India during the next 5 days. However, the conditions for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon rainfall from parts of West Rajasthan is likely to develop towards the end of the forecast period."