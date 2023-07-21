Heavy Rains Pummel Mumbai, Suburbs; Waterlogging Reported

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs.

Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Ltd. diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said.

Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging.

The railway authorities maintained that trains on the Western, Central and Harbour lines were running normally, while the commuters complained of a delay of up to 10 to 15 minutes in the services.

As per India Meteorological Department's weather warning issued at 1 p.m., 'moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places' of Mumbai in the next three to four hours, a civic official said.