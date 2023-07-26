Heavy Rain In Mumbai; Orange Alert For City, Neighbouring Districts On July 27

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, slowing down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, civic officials said.

"The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph in the next 24 hours," as per the daily weather forecast issued on Wednesday morning.