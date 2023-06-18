Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Warning For These States For Extreme Hot Weather Conditions
Many parts of the country are still experiencing harsh weather conditions due to delayed Monsoon.
Although the month of June has started, many parts of India are still experiencing hot to extremely hot weather. These weather conditions are taking a huge toll on the daily lifestyle of people living in these states and cities.
Today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings across many parts of the country. These warnings range from normal heatwave to extreme heatwave conditions.
Heatwave to Severe Heatwave Alert For These States
IMD has issued heatwave to severe heatwave alerts for some pockets over the following places from June 18 to June 20.
Vidharbha
Chhasttisgarh
Jharkhand
Odisha
Telenagana
IMD has issued heatwave to severe heatwave alerts for some pockets over the following places from June 18 to June 19.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh
Yanam
Bihar
Gangetic West Bengal
East Madhya Pradesh
East Uttar Pradesh
IMD has also mentioned abatement of heatwave conditions will begin from above regions post-June 19 and 20.
Hottest Cities on June 18
Yesterday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-44°C over parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh and 40-42°C over parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
The hottest city which recorded the highest temperature was Sambalpur in Odisha with 45.4°C.
Here are places in India that recorded temperatures above normal.
Markedly above normal (5.1°C or more): At most places over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; at many places over Vidarbha, Bihar, Odisha; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
Appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C ): At most places over Karnataka and Marathwada; at many places over Madhya Maharashtra; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe and at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.
Above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C): At most places over Uttarakhand; at many places over Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep; at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, West Madhya Pradesh; at isolated places over Punjab.