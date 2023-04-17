Heatstroke Kills 11 At Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony: Know What's A Heat Stroke And How To Avoid It
The weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on the day the ceremony took place
11 People Die In Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai During Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony
11 People Die In Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai During Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony
11 people died from a heat stroke, while 20 others were taken to the hospital, during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, April 17. This government-sponsored event was held in a large, open field and had recorded thousands of visitors. Multiple other attendees also complained of heart issues and blood sugar swings.
The Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was conducted in the Kharghar locality of the Raigad district, which borders Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other guests were also present at the ceremony. Social reformer and spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was presented with the Maharashtra Bhushan award. However, due to lack of suitable facilities during the award ceremony, several women and elderly were hospitalised owing to the high temperatures and dehydration.
CM Eknath Shinde has offered a ₹5 lakh compensation for each deceased person's kin and free medical care for those admitted to hospitals.
Let us understand how to avoid a heat stroke and read everything there is to know about it.
What Is A Heat Stroke?
Heatstroke, often known as sunstroke, is a potentially fatal condition where your body overheats. It is the most severe type of hyperthermia and can cause death, brain damage, or organ failure. It ranks among the most common illnesses that people in India experience in the summer. Infants and young kids, athletes, outdoor workers, and the elderly are particularly susceptible to developing a heat stroke when subjected to extremely hot temperatures.
Symptoms Of Heat Stroke
Mentioned below are the symptoms of heat stroke:
Dizziness, weariness, headache
High body temperature
Reddened and flushed skin
Nausea and diarrhoea
Altered orientation
Accelerated breathing
How To Avoid A Heat Stroke?
Avoid dehydration
Avoid spending too much time outdoors in the direct sunlight or in a hot, humid area
Dress comfortably in light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and cover your head and face
Try to stay inside when the heat is at its highest point, from 10 AM to 4 PM
Avoid doing any strenuous physical exercise on hot days
During heat waves, stay in a place with good ventilation