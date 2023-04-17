Heatstroke Kills 11 At Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony: Know What's A Heat Stroke And How To Avoid It

11 people died from a heat stroke, while 20 others were taken to the hospital, during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, April 17. This government-sponsored event was held in a large, open field and had recorded thousands of visitors. Multiple other attendees also complained of heart issues and blood sugar swings.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was conducted in the Kharghar locality of the Raigad district, which borders Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other guests were also present at the ceremony. Social reformer and spiritual leader Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was presented with the Maharashtra Bhushan award. However, due to lack of suitable facilities during the award ceremony, several women and elderly were hospitalised owing to the high temperatures and dehydration.