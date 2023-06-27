Heat Waves In India: What Is The Criterion For Declaring Heat Wave And Impact Of Heat On Health

Heavy showers in the past few days over parts of the country have brought much-needed relief from heatwaves. Despite that, temperatures in parts of central and north India are touching 40 degrees Celsius.

Scientists estimate climate change has made extreme heat 30 times more likely in India and the World Bank has flagged India is likely to be one of the first places in the world where heat waves breach the human survivability threshold, a Bloomberg report said.

Last week, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the public health preparedness for management of heat-related illnesses and virtually interacted with state health ministers, state disaster management ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of seven states (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana) which were experiencing severe heatwave conditions.