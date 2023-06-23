Heat Waves Abate Amid Rains Bringing Relief To Millions

The southwest monsoon, which accounts for about 75% of the country’s annual rainfall, advanced Thursday after stalling for almost 10 days, the weather office said. Conditions are favorable for the weather pattern to progress further over some more parts of the southern peninsular region, remaining areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar states and some parts of Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days, it said.