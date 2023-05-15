HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Result at bseh.org.in
The Haryana Class 10th Exam was conducted between February 27 to March 25, 2023.
The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has declared the HBSE class 10 result on Monday, May 15, 2023 on the official website - https://bseh.org.in/. The Haryana Board 10 Result 2023 have been declared at 3 pm on the official website.
Haryana Board 10 Result 2023: Exam Date and Time
The Haryana Class 10th Exam was conducted between February 27 to March 25, 2023. The mode of HBSE Class 10th was offline but the results mode will be online. The Haryana Board 10 Result 2023 will be announced along with statistics, pass percentage and toppers list.
Haryana Board 10 Result 2023: Steps to check
To check the HBSE class 10th result, students will have to use their login credentials. Here are a few steps to download HBSE 10th Result.
Go to the official website of the Haryana Board - bseh.org.
Click on the link that directs you to the main website
You will be directed to https://bseh.org.in/home.
Click on the Haryana Board Class 10th result link available
The HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear in a new window.
Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on find results
Your HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download or and save your Haryana Board 10 Result 2023 for future reference.
Haryana Board 10 Result 2023: Rechecking and Reevaluation
Students who appeared for BSEH 10 exam but are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. For re-checking, students have to fill in the applications for the HBSE class 10 re-evaluation and re-checking process. Once, the applications are submitted, the Haryana board will recheck the answer sheets for the subjects applied by the candidates.