Haryana Violence: CM Seeks Four More Companies Of Central Forces

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the India Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, he told a press conference.

The chief minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.