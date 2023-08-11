Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0 Launched: What Is The Campaign, Registration, Certificate Download And More
Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and Meenakshi Lekhi among others were present on the occasion.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' 2.0 campaign was launched with a bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar from Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.
Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and Meenakshi Lekhi among others were present on the occasion.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.
"It is indeed a great occasion, it is an occasion that will make us feel that the largest democracy on earth, home to one-sixth of humanity, is on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable," PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying.
Take a look at the images and videos from the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally.
'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally
âHar Ghar Tirangaâ— Mudit Jain (@Mudiiittt) August 11, 2023
Bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, from Pragati Maidan in Delhi. ð®ð³ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/HODNIpxLPP
Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally with Members of Parliament at Pragati Maidan today. #HarGharTiranga @MinOfCultureGoI pic.twitter.com/O2snxKkvg0— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) August 11, 2023
Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally ð®ð³â¤ï¸— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) August 11, 2023
ð®ð³à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¯ð®ð³#HarGharTiranga #à¤¹à¤°à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¤à¤à¤¾ #JyotJeet pic.twitter.com/bDjFazTgMf
VIDEO | Tiranga Yatra, a bike rally of ministers and MPs as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, flagged off from Delhi's Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/5Xz0qfHwpS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2023
What Is The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.
Ahead of the Independence Day, the government has again urged the citizens to be a part of the campaign.
"Ministry of Tourism urges all citizens to be a part of the #HarGharTiranga movement as India enters into its 77th year of independence and hoist the flag high at your homes from 13-15th August," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted on Thursday.
We draw inspiration from our Tiranga ð®ð³ to live & let others live with peace & tranquility that comes with independence. @tourismgoi urges all citizens to be a part of the #HarGharTiranga movement as India enters into 77th year of independence and hoist the flag high at yourâ¦ pic.twitter.com/ITeCgcONys— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 10, 2023
According to a PIB release dated August 16, 2022, the idea behind the initiative was to strengthen the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.
Various events involving people from all walks of life were organized at locations connected with Freedom Struggle, to portray the patriotism and unity of the entire country.
So far, more than six crore people have uploaded selfies with Indian flag on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.
How To Upload Selfie On 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Website?
1. Go to the official website of the campaign at harghartiranga.com
2. Click on the 'Upload Selfie With Flag' option
3. Then enter your name, upload the selfie and submit it.
4. You will then receive a certificate of appreciation which you can download.