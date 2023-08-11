Har Ghar Tiranga 2.0 Launched: What Is The Campaign, Registration, Certificate Download And More

'Har Ghar Tiranga' 2.0 campaign was launched with a bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar from Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.

Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and Meenakshi Lekhi among others were present on the occasion.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

"It is indeed a great occasion, it is an occasion that will make us feel that the largest democracy on earth, home to one-sixth of humanity, is on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable," PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying.

Take a look at the images and videos from the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally.