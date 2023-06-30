Gujarat To Host Four G20 Meets In July

Gujarat will host four meetings of G20 in the first two weeks of July, including a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries, an official said on Friday.

The meetings will take place in Surat, Kevadia and Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, the official said.

“Gujarat will hold important events in the third phase of G20, which includes ministerial and summit-level meetings. Generally, final reports will be prepared in these events,” said Mona Kandhar, senior bureaucrat and nodal officer for G20 meetings in Gujarat.