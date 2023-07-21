Gujarat Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Places Till July 24
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will conduct an aerial survey of rain-affected areas including Mangrol, Talala, and Gir Somnath.
The state of Gujarat is very likely to experience an active wet spell during next 5 day, the India Meteorological Department has said.
The News Services Division, All India Radio reported that torrential rains continued to lash in several parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat leading to a flood-like situation in coastal districts including Junagadh, Gir Somnath Porbandar, and Jamnagar.
The Met department has issued a Red alert for Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, and Valsad districts, the report said.
Eight teams of NDRF have been deployed in the rain-affected areas and people stranded in water are being rescued and shifted to safer places.
Here is the forecast and warning for Gujarat given by IMD:
Gujarat Weather News: Rainfall Warning On July 21
Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the district of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Junagadh & Amreli
Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the district of Gujarat region namely Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli
Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Vadodara, Bharuch & Surat ;in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Dwarka & Gir Somnath.
Heavy rains at isolated places are very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, and Navsari; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Botad, Kutch and in Diu.
Light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain are very likely at isolated places in all the districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra- Kutch and in Diu, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.
Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall Warning On July 22
Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the district of Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.
Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Surat, Dang & Tapi; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Junagadh and Gir-Somnath.
Heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Narmada and Bharuch; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad and in Diu.
Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall Warning On July 23
Heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravalli; in the district of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar .
Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall Warning On July 24
Heavy rains at isolated places are very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha Patan, Mehsana & Sabarkantha.
