Gujarat Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In These Places Till July 24

The state of Gujarat is very likely to experience an active wet spell during next 5 day, the India Meteorological Department has said.

The News Services Division, All India Radio reported that torrential rains continued to lash in several parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat leading to a flood-like situation in coastal districts including Junagadh, Gir Somnath Porbandar, and Jamnagar.

The Met department has issued a Red alert for Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, and Valsad districts, the report said.

According to the report, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will conduct an aerial survey of rain-affected areas including Mangrol, Talala, and Gir Somnath.

Eight teams of NDRF have been deployed in the rain-affected areas and people stranded in water are being rescued and shifted to safer places.

Here is the forecast and warning for Gujarat given by IMD: