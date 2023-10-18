Gujarat Government Signs MoU With IN-SPACe To Set Up Space Manufacturing Cluster

The Gujarat government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to set up a space manufacturing cluster at Sanand in Ahmedabad district.

Ahmedabad-headquartered IN-SPACe is an autonomous agency of the Department of Space (DOS) that works to promote various space activities of non-governmental entities including building launch vehicles and satellites and providing space-based services, etc.

As per the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), IN-SPACe will provide incentives and technical guidance to space technology equipment manufacturing units and startups. For this purpose, a technical support and incubation center will also be set up at the IN-SPACe's headquarters, the government said.

The government will provide land and infrastructure suited to the space and allied sectors to operate in the cluster, as per a government release.

The government is committed to working to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to take India to new heights with a target to set up a space station by 2035 and a similar mission to the moon by 2040, and has signed an important MoU to contribute towards this goal, it said.