Gujarat Polls: 56.88% Turnout Recorded As Voting Ends

Track the first phase of Gujarat's Assembly elections here.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Election Commission of India Official Twitter Handle)</p></div>
(Source: Election Commission of India Official Twitter Handle)
56.88% Turnout Recorded Till 05:00 PM

56.88% voter turnout recorded till 05:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election.

  • Tapi district recorded the highest turnout of 72.32%.

  • Narmada recorded 68.09% turnout.

  • Bhavnagar in Saurashtra region recorded 51.34%

  • Navsari 65.91%, Dang 64.84%, Valsad 62.46% and Gir Somnath 60.46%.

Voting for the second phase will be held on December 5.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Source: Election Commission Of India)

Voting In Gujarat Assembly Election Ends

Voting has ended in 89 constituencies of Gujarat Assembly election across 19 districts.

48.48% Turnout Recorded Till 03:00 PM

48.48% voter turnout recorded till 03:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election.

  • Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 63.98%, followed by 63.95% in Narmada

  • Dang recorded 58.55% voting during the period.

  • Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, and Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra also recorded more than 50% voting.

  • Jamnagar recorded turnout at 42.44%

As many as 26,269 ballot units, 25,430 control units and 25,430 VVPATs are being used in polling stations across the 19 districts.

(Inputs from PTI)

Source: Election Commission Of India

34.48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 01:00 PM

34.48% voter turnout recorded till 01:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election

  • Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.29%, followed by Dang 46.22% and Narmada 46.16%.

  • Porbandar recorded 30.06% and Botad reported 30.12% voting.

  • Surat recorded 33.40% and in Rajkot at 32.89%.

(Inputs from PTI)

Source: Election Commission Of India

Voters Undergoing Health Check Up

Voters are undergoing health check up at India's first health booth in Junagadh district during the first phase election of Gujarat.

Anjali Rai
Anjali Rai covers markets and business news at BQ Prime. She has a MSc Economics degree from Symbiosis International University Pu... more
