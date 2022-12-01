Gujarat Polls: 56.88% Turnout Recorded As Voting Ends
Track the first phase of Gujarat's Assembly elections here.
56.88% Turnout Recorded Till 05:00 PM
56.88% voter turnout recorded till 05:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election.
Tapi district recorded the highest turnout of 72.32%.
Narmada recorded 68.09% turnout.
Bhavnagar in Saurashtra region recorded 51.34%
Navsari 65.91%, Dang 64.84%, Valsad 62.46% and Gir Somnath 60.46%.
Voting for the second phase will be held on December 5.
(Inputs from PTI)
(Source: Election Commission Of India)
Voting In Gujarat Assembly Election Ends
Voting has ended in 89 constituencies of Gujarat Assembly election across 19 districts.
48.48% Turnout Recorded Till 03:00 PM
48.48% voter turnout recorded till 03:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election.
Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 63.98%, followed by 63.95% in Narmada
Dang recorded 58.55% voting during the period.
Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, and Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra also recorded more than 50% voting.
Jamnagar recorded turnout at 42.44%
As many as 26,269 ballot units, 25,430 control units and 25,430 VVPATs are being used in polling stations across the 19 districts.
(Inputs from PTI)
Source: Election Commission Of India
34.48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 01:00 PM
34.48% voter turnout recorded till 01:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election
Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 46.29%, followed by Dang 46.22% and Narmada 46.16%.
Porbandar recorded 30.06% and Botad reported 30.12% voting.
Surat recorded 33.40% and in Rajkot at 32.89%.
(Inputs from PTI)
Source: Election Commission Of India
Voters Undergoing Health Check Up
Voters are undergoing health check up at India's first health booth in Junagadh district during the first phase election of Gujarat.