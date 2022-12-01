Gujarat Polls: 56.88% Turnout Recorded As Voting Ends

48.48% voter turnout recorded till 03:00 pm in the first phase of Gujarat Election.

Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 63.98%, followed by 63.95% in Narmada

Dang recorded 58.55% voting during the period.

Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, and Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra also recorded more than 50% voting.

Jamnagar recorded turnout at 42.44%

As many as 26,269 ballot units, 25,430 control units and 25,430 VVPATs are being used in polling stations across the 19 districts.

(Inputs from PTI)

Source: Election Commission Of India