Gujarat Cyclone: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places
India Meteorological Department issued these warnings from June 14 to June 18.
Amidst the growing concern regarding the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Directorate of Information, Gujarat Government has shared information from IMD's latest press release which highlights the rainfall activity expected in Gujarat over the next 4 days due to the incoming cyclone.
Rainfall Alert From June 14 to June 15
Here are the places where there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall
Devbhoomi Dwarka
Here are the places where Heavy To Very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected
Jamnagar
Kutch
Morbi
Porbandar
Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Rajkot
Junagadh
Amreli
Bhavnagar
Gir Somnath
Surat
Bharuch
Rainfall Alert From June 15 to June 16
Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected:
Kutch
Jamnagar
Devbhoomi Dwarka
Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Morbi
Rajkot
Junagadh
Porbandar
Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Banaskantha
Patan
Sabarkantha
Gir Somnath
Bharuch
Navsari
Valsad
Surat
Anand
Ahemdabad
Gandhinagar
Mehsana
Surrendranagar
Botad
Bhavnagar
Rainfall Alert From June 16 to June 17
Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected:
Banaskantha
Patan
Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Morbi
Kutch
Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Jamnagar
Girsomnath
Devbhoomi Dwarka
Porbandar
Junagadh
Surrendranagar
Ahmedabad
Kheda
Anand
Aravali
Gandhinagar
Rainfall Alert From June 17 to June 18
Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Banaskantha
Sabarkantha
Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:
Patan
Gandhinagar
Aravali
Mehsana
#CycloneAlert | Heavy Rainfall Warning for Gujarat State dated:- 14-06-2023#CycloneBiporjoy #Gujaratcyclone pic.twitter.com/p8Rk6gBIKp— Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) June 14, 2023