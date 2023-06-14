BQPrimeNationGujarat Cyclone: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places
ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Cyclone: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places

India Meteorological Department issued these warnings from June 14 to June 18.

14 Jun 2023, 1:43 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Gujarat Cyclone: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Places

Amidst the growing concern regarding the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Directorate of Information, Gujarat Government has shared information from IMD's latest press release which highlights the rainfall activity expected in Gujarat over the next 4 days due to the incoming cyclone.

Rainfall Alert From June 14 to June 15

Here are the places where there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall

  • Devbhoomi Dwarka

Here are the places where Heavy To Very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected

  • Jamnagar

  • Kutch

  • Morbi

  • Porbandar

Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Rajkot

  • Junagadh

  • Amreli

  • Bhavnagar

  • Gir Somnath

  • Surat

  • Bharuch

Rainfall Alert From June 15 to June 16

Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected:

  • Kutch

  • Jamnagar

  • Devbhoomi Dwarka

Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Morbi

  • Rajkot

  • Junagadh

  • Porbandar

Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Banaskantha

  • Patan

  • Sabarkantha

  • Gir Somnath

  • Bharuch

  • Navsari

  • Valsad

  • Surat

  • Anand

  • Ahemdabad

  • Gandhinagar

  • Mehsana

  • Surrendranagar

  • Botad

  • Bhavnagar

Rainfall Alert From June 16 to June 17

Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected:

  • Banaskantha

  • Patan

Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Morbi

  • Kutch

Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Jamnagar

  • Girsomnath

  • Devbhoomi Dwarka

  • Porbandar

  • Junagadh

  • Surrendranagar

  • Ahmedabad

  • Kheda

  • Anand

  • Aravali

  • Gandhinagar

Rainfall Alert From June 17 to June 18 

Here are the places where heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Banaskantha

  • Sabarkantha

Here are the places where heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected:

  • Patan

  • Gandhinagar

  • Aravali

  • Mehsana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT