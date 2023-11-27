Gujarat CM Meets Key Japanese Leaders In Tokyo And Yokohama, Invite Them To Vibrant Summit 2024
A high-level delegation led by Patel reached Tokyo on Sunday morning to promote the key business summit, to be held next January. The delegation is visiting Japan and Singapore between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday met some key Japanese leaders on the second day of his visit to that country and invited them to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, as per an official release.
A high-level delegation led by Patel reached Tokyo on Sunday morning to promote the key business summit, to be held next January. The delegation is visiting Japan and Singapore between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.
On Monday, Patel and the delegation accompanying him called on the president of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) Susumu Kataoka in Tokyo and discussed the organisation's role in attracting Japanese investors to Gujarat.
The CM appreciated JETRO for opening its Business Support Centre in Ahmedabad recently to guide Japanese firms wanting to start their businesses in Gujarat, the release said.
Patel told Kataoka that JETRO's partnership with Gujarat can help the state in attracting new investment in different sectors, such as semiconductors, green technology, bulk drugs, medical devices, ceramics and textiles.
JETRO office-bearers also expressed keen interest in Gujarat's development journey and said they are eager to strengthen their relations with Gujarat. The chief minister formally extended an invitation to Kataoka and others to attend the Vibrant Summit to be held in Gandhinagar, the release said.
Later, the delegation travelled to Yokohama city on a bullet train and held a meeting with the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike. Patel informed her about the role being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the relations between India and Japan, as per the release.
"Nearly 350 Japanese firms are currently operating in Gujarat," Patel said and stressed that Gujarat and Japan can work closely in smart cities and sustainable urban development sectors.
Patel highlighted that the upcoming Vibrant Summit will prove to be an ideal occasion to finalise agreements in that direction and invited Koike to attend the mega event next year.