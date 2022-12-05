Gujarat Election 2022 Phase 2: Voting Across 93 Seats; 4.75% Turnout Till 9 AM
Follow the latest Gujarat election update here.
- Oldest First
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Casts Vote
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Votes
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel cast her vote for the second phase of Gujarat assembly election at Polling Booth 95, Shilaj Anupam School.
4.75% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 am
4.75% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the second phase of of Gujarat Assembly election.
Gandhinagar North recorded the highest turnout of 12.97% between 8 am and 9 am.
(Source: The Election Commission of India)
Prime Minister Narendra Casts His Vote In Ahemdabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Votes
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote in Ahmedabad for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Booth 95, Shilaj Anupam School.