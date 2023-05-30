GSEB HSC Results 2023 Date And Time Announced: Check Gujarat Class 12th Commerce, Arts Results On gseb.org
The GSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce will be declared on the official website.
GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has confirmed the date and time at which it will declare the GSEB 12th Result 2023 for Commerce and Arts. The results will be announced on the official website of Gujarat Board that is gseb.org.
Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Gujarat confirmed about this development on Twitter on Tuesday.
àªà«àªàª°àª¾àª¤ àª®àª¾àª§à«àª¯àª®àª¿àª àª àª¨à« àªàªà«àªàª¤àª° àª®àª¾àª§à«àª¯àª®àª¿àª àª¶àª¿àªà«àª·àª£ àª¬à«àª°à«àª¡àª¨à« àª§à«àª°àª£-12 àª¸àª¾àª®àª¾àª¨à«àª¯ àªªà«àª°àªµàª¾àª¹, àªµà«àª¯àªµàª¸àª¾àª¯àª²àªà«àª·à« àªªà«àª°àªµàª¾àª¹, àª.àª.àª¬à«. àªªà«àª°àªµàª¾àª¹ àª àª¨à« àª¸àªàª¸à«àªà«àª¤ àª®àª§à«àª¯àª®àª¾ àª¨à« àªªàª°à«àªà«àª·àª¾àª¨àª¾ àªªàª°àª¿àª£àª¾àª® àª¬àª¾àª¬àª¤... pic.twitter.com/J5KYZdq1YB— Praful Pansheriya (@prafulpbjp) May 30, 2023
GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023: Date And Time
The results of Gujarat HSC exams will be announced on May 31 at 8:00 AM.
How To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023?
To check the GSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce, students must go to the direct link of GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 on the official website. Here are some steps to check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023
Visit the official website of Gujarat Board that is gseb.org.
Click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 (HSC) on the homepage.
Users will be redirected to a login window
Enter seat number to check the GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023
Your GSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download the GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 and keep it safe for future reference.
How To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS?
If the website is loading slow due to many students trying to log in, they can also check the GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 via SMS. To check GSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS, here are the steps to follow
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type GSEB HSC results 2023 type - HSC<space>SeatNumber.
Send the message to 56263
Your GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 will be available
How To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 via Whatsapp?
Students can check their results by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number - 6357300971
What Next After Announcement of GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023
The GSEB will also be conducting compartment exams for students who wish to improve their examination scores received in GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023. The applications for these exams will be made available on the board's official website. Candidates who were awaiting for GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 will be required to apply for the compartment exams and select the number of subjects they wish to apply for.
GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023: Re-checking or Reevaluation
If students are not happy with their GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023, the Gujarat Board also has a rechecking and scrutiny procedure. The application form for rechecking will be available on the official website soon after declaration of GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 202. Any changes to the GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 after re-evaluation will be notified to the students.
On May 2, the Gujarat board declared the HSC Science Result 2023. As per the information, the overall pass percentage for the Science section was 65.58%. The pass percentage of Group A was 72.27% and the pass percentage of Group B was 61.71%.
This year, the board started the Class 12 board exams on March 14 and concluded the same on March 25, 2023.