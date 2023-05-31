GSEB HSC Results 2023 Declared: Steps To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023

GSEB conducts compartment examinations for students who want to retake the GSEB Gujarat Board Exams 2023 and improve their scores. The application form for the compartment exams will be available on the GSEB website shortly after the regular exams are conducted. To be eligible to take the compartment exams, students must have failed in not more than three subjects in the regular exams. The syllabus for the compartment exams is the same as the syllabus for the regular exams. The compartment exams are usually held in July or August. The results of the compartment exams will also be available on the GSEB website.