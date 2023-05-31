GSEB HSC Results 2023 Declared: Steps To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023
GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the GSEB 12th Result 2023 for Commerce and Arts. The results were announced on the official website of Gujarat Board which is gseb.org.
Notification on the GSEB website
How To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023?
To check the GSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce, students must go to the direct link of GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 on the official website. Here are some steps to check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023
Go to the official website of Gujarat Board which is gseb.org.
You will see a notification for HSC GENERAL Results
Click on the notification GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 (HSC)
In a new login window, enter seat number
Your GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download the GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 and take two printouts in case you need it
How To Check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS?
The GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 will also be available on SMS. Students who are unable to check the result online can also check it via SMS. Here are the steps to check GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS.
Go to SMS app on your phone.
Type GSEB HSC results 2023 type - HSC<space>SeatNumber.
Send the message to 56263
Your GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023 will be received as a response
Students can check their GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts Result 2023 by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number - 6357300971
GSEB Board Exam Class 12: Compartmental Exam
GSEB conducts compartment examinations for students who want to retake the GSEB Gujarat Board Exams 2023 and improve their scores. The application form for the compartment exams will be available on the GSEB website shortly after the regular exams are conducted. To be eligible to take the compartment exams, students must have failed in not more than three subjects in the regular exams. The syllabus for the compartment exams is the same as the syllabus for the regular exams. The compartment exams are usually held in July or August. The results of the compartment exams will also be available on the GSEB website.
GSEB Board Exam Class 12 Result 2023: Science Stream
On May 2, GSEB declared the HSC Science Result 2023. As per the information, the overall pass percentage for the Science section was 65.58%. The pass percentage of Group A was 72.27% and the pass percentage of Group B was 61.71%. This year, the board started the Class 12 board exams on March 14 and concluded the same on March 25, 2023.