Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Know All About Karnataka Govt's Scheme, Registration Date And Other Details
State CM has said a total of Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore is required yearly, for the implementation of 5 poll ‘guarantees’
The ruling Congress government in Karnataka has announced a temporary suspension of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to address the technical glitches and other issues faced by applicants.
According to a June 25 report in Hindustan Times, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that he had consulted with chief minister Siddaramaiah before making the decision to pause the implementation of the scheme.
“I held a discussion with the chief minister and put the Gruha Lakhmi scheme on hold as we want the process to be simpler. The scheme must be corruption-free and any individual or organisation taking money from beneficiaries will be strictly dealt with,” the report quoted Shivakumar as saying.
Now, it is been reported that the application for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is likely to start from July 14.
According to a report in The Hindu, Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told media persons that the cabinet discussed the scheme and its implementation in detail.
"Tentatively, the launch date for starting the application process has been kept as July 14. Further details will be given by Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” the report quoted the minister as saying.
The scheme will be likely launched on August 15.
Earlier this month, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the Cabinet has decided to implement the five poll guarantees, without any discrimination of caste or religion, and has fixed a timeline to operationalise the schemes within this financial year.
Before the Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to implement the guarantees – 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on coming to power.
Let's take a look at the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme in detail
What Is Gruha Lakshmi Scheme?
Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, every woman head of the family across Karnataka will receive Rs 2,000 per month.
Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Eligibility
For the scheme, women from Blow Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families can apply, but taxpayers and GST-registered families cannot avail this facility, according to Siddaramaiah.
The scheme amount will be deposited directly into the bank account of the eligible beneficiaries through DBT.
Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Registration
Once the application process begins, Karnataka citizens can apply for this scheme online through Seva Sindhu portal. PTI reported that applications can also be submitted in person at ‘Nadakacheris’, where separate counters will be set up for this purpose.
According to an India Today report, it is estimated that as many as 1.3 crore eligible women heads will be applying for the scheme.
Karnataka chief minister has said a total of Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore is required annually, for the implementation of the five poll ‘guarantees’.
The government has already launched the scheme which will provide free travel for women in public transport buses, the other four schemes are in various stages of implementation.