Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Know All About Karnataka Govt's Scheme, Registration Date And Other Details

The ruling Congress government in Karnataka has announced a temporary suspension of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to address the technical glitches and other issues faced by applicants.

According to a June 25 report in Hindustan Times, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that he had consulted with chief minister Siddaramaiah before making the decision to pause the implementation of the scheme.

“I held a discussion with the chief minister and put the Gruha Lakhmi scheme on hold as we want the process to be simpler. The scheme must be corruption-free and any individual or organisation taking money from beneficiaries will be strictly dealt with,” the report quoted Shivakumar as saying.