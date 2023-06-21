Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Registrations Cross 8 Lakh Mark In Karnataka; Check Details Here
The registration for the scheme, which is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state began on June 18.
More than 8 lakh people have registered for the Gruha Jyoti scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka.
According to a statement by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, a total of 8,16,631 consumers have registered to the Gruha Jyoti scheme as on Tuesday evening.
The registration for the scheme, which is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state began on Sunday, June 18.
"On Day 1, nearly 96,305 consumers registered which rose to 3,34,845 on Day 2 while Day 3 has seen nearly 3,85,481 registrations," the statement said.
The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023
à²à²à²à³ à²²à²à³à²·à²à³à²à³ à² à²§à²¿à² à²à³à²°à²¾à²¹à²à²°à²¿à²à²¦ #à²à³à²¹à²à³à²¯à³à²¤à²¿ à²¯à³à²à²¨à³à²à³ à²¯à²¶à²¸à³à²µà²¿ à²¨à³à²à²¦à²£à²¿.— Namma BESCOM (à²¨à²®à³à²® à²¬à³à²¸à³à²à²¾à²) (@NammaBESCOM) June 20, 2023
à²¨à³à²µà³ à²¨à³à²à²¦à²¾à²¯à²¿à²¸à²²à³ à² à²²à²¿à²à²à³ à²¬à²³à²¸à²¿.
How To Apply For Gruha Jyothi Scheme Online?
The eligible public can register for the scheme through the Seva Sindhu Portal at sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in.
Registration can be done using desktop, laptop and mobile phones. People can also register at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centres across the state.
To avail benefits of the free electricity scheme, consumers need Customer ID of the electricity bill, their Aadhaar number and their mobile number.
There is no deadline fixed for the registration process.
Gruha Jyothi Scheme FAQs
1. Who is eligible for the Gruha Jyothi Scheme?
Answer: According to the information on Karnataka government's website, all residential consumers within the State of Karnataka are eligible for this scheme.
2. If a consumer's monthly consumption is more than 200 units? Will they have to pay the entire bill amount?
Answer: Yes, for that particular month alone, they will have to pay the entire bill amount.
3. If a consumer's consumption is less than the free units, what will be bill amount?
Answer: If the consumption is less than the entitled unit, the consumer will get a 'Zero bill'
4. How many free units of electricity will a consumer be eligible for? Will they be eligible for 200 units per month?
Answer: The benefit is calculated based on the average consumption for Financial Year 2022-23 + 10% increase (total amounting to less than 200 units)