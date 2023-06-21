Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Registrations Cross 8 Lakh Mark In Karnataka; Check Details Here

More than 8 lakh people have registered for the Gruha Jyoti scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka.

According to a statement by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, a total of 8,16,631 consumers have registered to the Gruha Jyoti scheme as on Tuesday evening.

The registration for the scheme, which is one of the five poll guarantees of the ruling Congress in the state began on Sunday, June 18.

"On Day 1, nearly 96,305 consumers registered which rose to 3,34,845 on Day 2 while Day 3 has seen nearly 3,85,481 registrations," the statement said.

The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023