Government To Examine WhatsApp's Breach Of Privacy: Minister

The government will investigate a claim that WhatsApp accessed the microphone of smartphone users while the phone was not in use, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the minister said the government will examine the alleged breach of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is being readied.

This followed a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user's microphone while he was sleeping.

"WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6 AM," Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter, said on Saturday. "What’s going on?" Replying to Dabiri's tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "This is an unacceptable breach and violation of privacy." "We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill is being readied," he added.