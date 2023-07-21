DoT Issues Statement After Citizens Receive 'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification On Their Phones

The Department of Telecommunications on Thursday announced that it will collaborate with National Disaster Management Authority to conduct a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said that tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider.

"These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System" the statement said.

"The Cell Broadcast Alert System is a state-of-the-art technology that allows us to send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors," the statement added.