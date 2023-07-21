DoT Issues Statement After Citizens Receive 'Emergency Alert: Severe' Notification On Their Phones
The Ministry of Communications said that tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider
The Department of Telecommunications on Thursday announced that it will collaborate with National Disaster Management Authority to conduct a Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.
In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said that tests of Cell Broadcast Alert System are being conducted on each Telecom Service Provider.
"These tests will be performed from time to time in various regions across country to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities of the systems in place, of various Mobile Operators and Cell Broadcast System" the statement said.
"The Cell Broadcast Alert System is a state-of-the-art technology that allows us to send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors," the statement added.
This ensures that important emergency information reaches as many people as possible in a timely manner.
Cell Broadcast Alert System is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform the public about potential threats and keep them informed during critical situations.
Cell Broadcast is commonly used to deliver emergency alerts, such as severe weather warnings (e.g., Tsunami, Flash Flood, Earthquake, etc), public safety messages, evacuation notices and other critical information.
The statement said that during the testing period, people may receive simulated emergency alerts on their mobile devices.
"We assure that these alerts are part of the planned testing process and do not indicate an actual emergency. Each test alert will be clearly labeled as a "SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE" to avoid confusion," the statement said.
@DoT_India & @ndmaindia shall be conducting testing of Cell Broadcasting based Emergency Alert Sysyem in various regions for disaster readiness!— DoT India (@DoT_India) July 20, 2023
*SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE* labeled alerts don't indicate actual emergency.
Details ðhttps://t.co/Tza2sYImLp
This statement from the Ministry of Communications came after several people on Thursday received an "Emergency Alert - Severe" notification on their mobile phones.
"This is a test alert from Department of Telecommunication, Government of India," the notification stated along with the date and time it was issued.
Pune Mirror reported that , there is nothing to be sceptical about, as these are not fraud alerts. "The Government has started wireless signals to tackle emergencies and alert the citizens," the report said.
Got this notification on my phone with a massive vibration. What is the emergency alert? pic.twitter.com/PSgaJsHeBe— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 20, 2023
Received an emergency alert from @DoT_India on your phoneâ— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 21, 2023
No need to panic â¼ï¸#PIBFactCheck
â¶ï¸These alerts are part of the planned testing process and do not indicate an actual emergency
Read moreð
ðhttps://t.co/lTTCZ7f6ew pic.twitter.com/Ef8b15q4R0