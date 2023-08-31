Government Will Seek Expert View In Rebuilding State Roads Ravaged In Rain: Himachal Minister

The Himachal Pradesh government will seek experts' opinion on the construction and restoration of roads to ensure stability of hills and conservation of environment, Public Works minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Thursday.

He said the government will construct retaining walls along the road where the debris from landslides has been cleared so that movement of heavy motor vehicles can resume.

"Work to open roads is going on at a war footing, but about 250 roads are still closed and some roads have been opened only for light vehicles. The construction of retaining walls is required to open the roads for heavy vehicles for transportation of apple and other agricultural produce to the market," he told reporters.

He said that the engineers from all divisions have been directed to float tenders for the construction of retaining walls by September 15 and award the works.