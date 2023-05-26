Government To Mint Rs 75 Coin To Commemorate New Parliament Building

The central government will mint a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The coin, measuring 44 millimeters in diameter, will feature 200 serrations, according to a notification by the Ministry of Finance.

The obverse side of the coin will showcase the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar at the center, with the inscription “Satyamev Jayate” below. To the left periphery, the word “Bharat” will be displayed in Devanagari script, while the word “India” will be on the right periphery in English, the notification said.

The coin will also include the rupee symbol and the denomination value of 75 in international numerals below the Lion Capital. The reverse side of the coin will display an image of the Parliament complex.

The 35-gram coin will be crafted from a quaternary alloy, comprising 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc.