Government Says Certain Onion Consignments Can Be Exported Till Nov. 30

NationGovernment Says Certain Onion Consignments Can Be Exported Till Nov. 30
"Where onion consignment has been handed over to the customs before October 29, 2023... and is registered in their system/ where onions consignment has entered the customs station for exportation before this notification and is registered in the electronic systems of the concerned custodian of the customs station with verifiable evidence of date and time stamping of these commodities having entered the station prior to October 29."
The government on Thursday clarified onion consignments that have been handed over to the customs authorities and are registered in their systems before Oct. 29 can be exported till Nov. 30.
On Oct. 28, the government imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports till Dec. 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and to contain prices.
"The period of export shall be up to Nov. 30 this year," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.
It added that the export duty paid before issuance of this notification would not be refunded.