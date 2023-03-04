Government Not In 'Crazy Rush' To Sell Everything: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

'There will be a telecom company which will be government owned and it will be run professionally.' Explaining the minimum presence of government in those core sectors, she said, 'We mean that institutions which are big enough to run on their own steam will be there but if there are others who are very small or unsustainable or not scalable, if there is a possibility, we will try to blend them so that bigger unit, sustainable unit, a unit which can on its own take care of its needs.' The government will blend them and create a larger entity which can continue to be there, she said.