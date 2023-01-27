Government Clears 15 Research And Development Textile Projects In Strategic Areas

In addition, the way forward and action plan for propelling India's technical textiles sector was discussed and recommended.

This includes wider field-level outreach programmes for research in fundamental, applied, and machine development across TRAs, premier institutes and industry associations; development of new BIS standards; enact new quality control orders; rationalization of HSN codes; mandation of technical textiles' items across line ministries and departments; and identification of specialised skill requirements in the sector.