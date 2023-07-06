Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops
On July 7, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Gorakhpur in and Lucknow Charbagh in UP.
On July 5, The Ministry of Railways confirmed about the launch of two new Vande Bharat Express trains.
Save the Date!— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 5, 2023
Uttar Pradesh is set to welcome another Vande Bharat Express in just 2 days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following two new Vande Bharat trains on July 7 via video-conferencing.
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express
Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express
The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 302 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to 3 hours 15 mins.
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Latest Update
The booking for the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express has now begun and you can go to the IRCTC app or website to book your tickets.
The trial run of this Vande Bharat train was conducted on July 4, with a composition of 8 coaches. This train will run 6 days a week except on Saturdays.
Trial run of Vande Bharat Express train conducted from Gorakhpur to Lucknow earlier today.
Let's find out some important details about Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express.
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 22549 starting from Gorakhpur will halt at the following stations
Basti
Ayodhya Jn
Lucknow
Train Number 22550 starting from Lucknow will halt at the following stations
Ayodhya Jn
Basti
Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Timings
As per the IRCTC schedule, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Gorakhpur will depart at 06:05 and reach Lucknow station at 10:20. During the return journey, the Vande Bharat Express starting from Lucknow will depart at 19:15 and reach Gorakhpur Jn at 23:25.
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train Number 22549
Train Number 22550
Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC chair from Gorakhpur to Lucknow will be Rs 890 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1670. (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)
The fare for an AC chair from Lucknow to Gorakhpur will be Rs 1005 (inclusive of Rs 3257 catering charges), while an Executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1775. (inclusive of Rs 279 catering charges)
How To Book Vande Bharat Express Train Tickets Online?
Passengers eager to travel by the Vande Bharat Express can book train ticket via the IRCTC web portal/app or by visiting the ticket booking counters at railway stations.
To book the tickets online via the IRCTC Rail Connect app, here are the steps that need to be followed:
Step 1) Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC ticket booking app and login to your existing account
Step 2) Select 'Train' option
Step 3) Click on 'Book Ticket'
Step 4) Enter the 'From' and 'To' station names where Vande Bharat trains are operational
Step 5) Select the departure date
Step 6) Click on 'Search Trains'
Step 7) Select the train with the name 'Vande Bharat Express'
Step 8) Select your chair car preference - Chair Car or Executive Chair Car
Step 9) Fill in the passenger details and review them
Step 10) Make the payment and get ready for your travel!