Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Booking Begins: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Route & Stops



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the following two new Vande Bharat trains on July 7 via video-conferencing.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express which will cover a distance of 302 km, is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to 3 hours 15 mins.