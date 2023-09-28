Google Launches Android Earthquake Alerts System In India: All You Need To Know

Tech giant Google has launched its Android Earthquake Alerts System in India.

In a blog post, the company said that the alert system has been introduced in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Through this launch, we strive to provide Android users automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area, Google said.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System uses sensors in Android smartphones to detect and estimate earthquakes.