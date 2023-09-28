Google Launches Android Earthquake Alerts System In India: All You Need To Know
The Android Earthquake Alerts System uses sensors in Android smartphones to detect and estimate earthquakes.
Tech giant Google has launched its Android Earthquake Alerts System in India.
In a blog post, the company said that the alert system has been introduced in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Through this launch, we strive to provide Android users automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area, Google said.
How Google's Earthquake Alerts System Work?
Each Android smartphone is equipped with tiny accelerometers that can act as mini seismometers. When a phone is plugged in and charging, it can detect the very beginnings of earthquake shaking.
If many phones detect earthquake-like shaking around the same time, our server can use this information to estimate that an earthquake may be happening, as well as characteristics of the event - like its epicenter and magnitude, Google said in the blog post.
Then, our server can send alerts to nearby phones. Internet signals travel at the speed of light, much faster than the propagation of earthquake shaking through the ground, so the alerts often reach phones several seconds before severe shaking does, the company added.
The alerts are designed to be easy to read and follow, and are available in Indian languages supported by Android.
.@GoogleIndia in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (@ndmaindia) and the National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake ), is introducing the Android Earthquake Alerts System in India.#19thFormationDay #KnowYourNDMA pic.twitter.com/YyPzUzd2vo— NDMA India | à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤£ ð®ð³ (@ndmaindia) September 27, 2023
How To Use Google Earthquake Alerts System
The Android Earthquake Alerts System is rolling out to all Android 5+ users in India during the coming week.
To receive alerts, users must have Wi-Fi and/or cellular data connectivity, and both Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings enabled.
Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn off Earthquake Alerts in device settings.
"We hope to supplement the government’s efforts on earthquake alerts and provide people with the advance notice they need to stay safe. In India, we have been working closely with the NDMA to provide users with helpful safety information about natural disasters such as floods and cyclones on Google Search and Maps. We’re proud to further our association with the NDMA, along with the NCS, to bring the Android Earthquake Alerts system to India," Google said.