Cyclone Biparjoy Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Gujarat Before Weakening Into Cyclonic Storm

In a statement issued on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department said, "Biparjoy has weakened into severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 0530 IST of today over Saurashtra and Kutch, about 70 km east-northeast of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 50 km northeast of Naliya. It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon and subsequently into a deep depression around evening of June 16."