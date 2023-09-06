Ghaziabad Kid Dies Of Rabies; Know About The Viral Disease, Its Symptoms And Prevention

A 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, news agency PTI reported quoting the police.

The boy was a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area. According to the police, he was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear.

He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, the police said.

Shahvaz was taken to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

Here is all you need to know about rabies: