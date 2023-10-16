Gautam Adani Says Time To Seek Accountable Action From Developed Nations On Climate Efforts

Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that it's time for the Global South to demand "accountable action" from the developed world on climate action after a report highlighted that India, Indonesia, the U.K., and Switzerland are fully compliant and on track to meet the Paris Development Goals.

“India shines in latest CVF report and among top 4 economies on track for Paris goals. India's per capita emissions are one fourth of G7. Our climate efforts unite for One Earth, One Family, One Future. Time for the Global South to seek fair and accountable action from developed nations!” Adani, chairman of the apples-to-airports conglomerate, posted on X (formerly Twitter).