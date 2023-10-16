Gautam Adani Says Time To Seek Accountable Action From Developed Nations On Climate Efforts
India, Indonesia, U.K., and Switzerland are on track to meet the Paris Development goals, says a new report.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that it's time for the Global South to demand "accountable action" from the developed world on climate action after a report highlighted that India, Indonesia, the U.K., and Switzerland are fully compliant and on track to meet the Paris Development Goals.
“India shines in latest CVF report and among top 4 economies on track for Paris goals. India's per capita emissions are one fourth of G7. Our climate efforts unite for One Earth, One Family, One Future. Time for the Global South to seek fair and accountable action from developed nations!” Adani, chairman of the apples-to-airports conglomerate, posted on X (formerly Twitter).
According to the Climate Vulnerable Forum, “Of the G20, in addition to the U.K., only India and Indonesia are fully compliant, while Brazil is partially compliant when its assessment is based on the parameters of a 1950 base year and HDI for capability."
The Nationally Determined Contributions that are set by the G7, G20, EU, and developed economies, when assessed in their aggregate, are non-compliant with the temperature goal and equity principles of the Paris Agreement, CVF said in its October ‘Traffic Light Assessment Report 2023’.
The Traffic Light Assessment evaluates the alignment of every country’s national emissions pledge, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, for their compliance with the Paris Agreement.
The report said that the minority of countries that are not pledging their fair share to deliver the Paris Agreement are those responsible for most of the world’s climate pollution to date.
“The poorest and most climate-vulnerable countries in the world are doing their fair share to deliver the Paris Agreement’s temperature goal.”
According to the report, India accounted for approximately 8.15% of global emissions in 2021, and the per capita emissions are at 2.93 tCO2 e/p, lower than the world’s average of 6.4 tCO2 e/p.
“NDC alignment under a fair share scenario is green, meaning that India is compliant and on a trajectory average of scenarios C1 and C2, and are currently on a trajectory aligned with the Paris Agreement goals,” the report said.
The report, which shows stark inequality in curbing emissions, comes ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Conference scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.
Key Findings By CVF
The majority of countries are doing their fair share to deliver a 1.5°C world (limited global warming) under it.
The minority of countries that are not pledging their fair share are those responsible for most of the world’s climate pollution to date.
Countries not pledging their fair share to deliver the Paris Agreement are overwhelmingly the world’s wealthiest and highest-capability nations.
The poorest and most climate-vulnerable countries are doing their fair share to deliver the Paris Agreement’s temperature goal.
Substantially increased near-term emissions reduction efforts are required from major developed and emerging economies.
